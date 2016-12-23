Nigerian man carrying Rs 53 lakhs in new notes detained at Delhi airport

A Nigerian national travelling to Coimbatore was detained at the Delhi airport on Friday morning, when he was found carrying a large stash of old and new currency notes. Airport sources said the passenger reached terminal Terminal 1D of the Indira Gandhi International airport at around 2:35 am to board his Indigo flight to Coimbatore.

“During his check in, approximately Rs 53.78 lakh in new currency notes(500 and 2000) and Rs 4.29 lakh old currency notes(1000 and 500 ) were detected. His flight to Coimbatore was scheduled to depart at 6:40 am. He was allowed to board flight by the Air Intelligence Unit of Income Tax,” said a CISF official.

Sources said that IT officials at Coimbatore have also been informed and they will interrogate him there. The man will be interrogated how he managed to hoard the new currency notes when the government has fixed a withdrawal limit of Rs 24000 a week.

Post demonetisation, CISF was asked to keep a tab on passengers travelling with cash and inform such cases to IT.