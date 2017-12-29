 Nine arrested for cow slaughter in UP, three quintals of beef seized | india-news | Hindustan Times
Nine arrested for cow slaughter in UP, three quintals of beef seized

A case was registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention Of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2017 22:22 IST
A caretaker guides calves through the door at a cow shelter in New Delhi on April 25, 2017.
A caretaker guides calves through the door at a cow shelter in New Delhi on April 25, 2017. (AFP File Photo)

Nine people, including five women, were arrested on Friday for cow slaughter and three quintals of beef was seized from them during a raid on two houses here, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted the raid in Khatoli town and seized the bovine meat from the spot, Circle Officer Rajive Kumar Singh said.

A case was registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention Of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, and all nine accused were arrested, Singh said.

