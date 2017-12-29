Nine arrested for cow slaughter in UP, three quintals of beef seized
A case was registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention Of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955.india Updated: Dec 29, 2017 22:22 IST
Press Trust of India, Muzaffarnagar
Nine people, including five women, were arrested on Friday for cow slaughter and three quintals of beef was seized from them during a raid on two houses here, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted the raid in Khatoli town and seized the bovine meat from the spot, Circle Officer Rajive Kumar Singh said.
A case was registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention Of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, and all nine accused were arrested, Singh said.