Nirmala Sitharaman is new defence minister: These women hold the key post in other countries
Nirmala Sitharaman appeared to be the biggest gainer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, getting the key defence portfolio.
Sitharaman became the second woman defence minister of the country after Indira Gandhi.
She joins a small group of women defence ministers across the globe. Germany, Norway and the Netherlands, all have female defence ministers. Australia swore in its first female defence minister, Marise Payne, in 2015.
Congratulations @nsitharaman. India's turn to break into this club. https://t.co/UdOX1aGmbw— Ajit Ranade (@ajit_ranade) September 3, 2017
Here is a look at the other women defence ministers of the world.
Ursula von der Leyen -- Germany
Sheikh Hasina -- Bangladesh
Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert -- Netherlands
Florence Parly -- France
Roberta Pinotti -- Italy
Marise Payne -- Australia
María Dolores de Cospedal -- Spain
Martha Elena Ruiz Sevilla -- Nicaragua
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula -- South Africa
Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide -- Norway
Raychelle Omamo -- Kenya
Mimi Kodheli -- Albania
Marina Pendeš -- Bosnia and Herzegovina
Andreja Katič -- Slovenia
Radmila Šekerinska -- Republic of Macedonia
With inputs from Reuters