Nirmala Sitharaman is new defence minister: These women hold the key post in other countries

Nirmala Sitharaman was given the key defence ministry after a Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday. Here is a list of other women who hold the key post in other countries.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2017 15:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Defence ministers Ursula von der Leyen (Germany), Florence Parly (France) and Marise Payne (Australia).
Defence ministers Ursula von der Leyen (Germany), Florence Parly (France) and Marise Payne (Australia).(Reuters Photos)

Nirmala Sitharaman appeared to be the biggest gainer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, getting the key defence portfolio.

Sitharaman became the second woman defence minister of the country after Indira Gandhi.

She joins a small group of women defence ministers across the globe. Germany, Norway and the Netherlands, all have female defence ministers. Australia swore in its first female defence minister, Marise Payne, in 2015.

Here is a look at the other women defence ministers of the world.

Ursula von der Leyen -- Germany

Sheikh Hasina -- Bangladesh

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert -- Netherlands

Florence Parly -- France

Roberta Pinotti -- Italy

Marise Payne -- Australia

María Dolores de Cospedal -- Spain

Martha Elena Ruiz Sevilla -- Nicaragua

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula -- South Africa

Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide -- Norway

Raychelle Omamo -- Kenya

Mimi Kodheli -- Albania

Marina Pendeš -- Bosnia and Herzegovina

Andreja Katič -- Slovenia

Radmila Šekerinska -- Republic of Macedonia

With inputs from Reuters

