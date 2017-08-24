Niti Aayog invites applications for Mentor India

Niti Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), the government’s flagship programme to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, is inviting applications for ‘Mentor India’ initiative.

Mentor India is as a strategic nation building initiative to engage leaders who can guide and mentor schools students in 900+ Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) established by AIM in schools across India.

Through Mentor India, AIM is looking to engage leaders who can dedicate 1 to 2 hours every week in one or more such labs and enable school students to experience, learn and practice future skills such as design and computational thinking.

Commenting on the Mentor India initiative, Founder & CEO of Practo Shashank ND said he is thrilled to support Atal Tinkering Labs and ‘Mentor India’ initiatives and he is looking forward to spending time with the participants and imbibing their enthusiasm and fresh thinking as well.

The deadline for submission of applications to join Mentor India is September 30, 2017.