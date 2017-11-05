NITI Aayog’s 2022 vision paints an India free of poverty, casteism, communalism

The Narendra Modi government’s ambitious vision for India envisages a country free of poverty, corruption, communalism, casteism and terrorism less than five years from now.

The vision is part of the New India at 2022 vision document prepared by NITI Aayog. A presentation by the federal think-tank vice chairman, Rajiv Kumar, to the conference of governors at New Delhi last month said the government aspires to free the nation of poverty and malnutrition by its 75th year of Independence. It also claimed that India will figure among the top three economies of the world by 2047, a century after throwing off the British yoke.

The New India at 2022 vision document listed demonetisation and the goods and services tax among the revolutionary measures adopted by the government to rid the country of corruption. Direct benefit transfers have resulted in savings of up to Rs 57,000 crore for the exchequer, Kumar said at the conference, which was attended by the governors of 27 states on October 12.

The vision document also spoke of e-governance based on the Aadhaar biometric system, contending that a surge in detection of benami properties will contribute to establishing a corruption-free society in five years.

Quoting Modi on creating a society “free of tensions”, the federal think-tank’s document said increased spending on minorities in the last three years was likely to dispense with the scourge of communalism by 2022.