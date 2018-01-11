Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) joins left front in Kerala

The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday decided to join the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) severing its ties with the Congress-led coalition in Kerala to defeat “sectarian policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sangh Parivar”.

The party, which was veering around the idea for some time, said the decision was unanimous and presidents of all 14 districts supported the move.

Party general secretary Verghese George said it was time for all secular and democratic forces to join hands to defeat the BJP and Sangh Parivar.

The chief of JD(U)’s Kerala unit MP Veerandra Kumar, also a media baron, quit his Rajya Sabha seat in December last year as he said he did not want to be part of the party headed by Nitish Kumar, who is sharing power with the BJP in Bihar.

“It is inevitable. It is time to strengthen all secular and democratic forces,” said Veerandra Kumar.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is likely to offer the vacant RS seat to Veerandra Kumar.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodyeri Balakrishnan lauded the decision of the JD(U).

“It shows only left parties can fight the BJP effectively,” he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president MM Hassan decried the move, saying it was unwarranted and ill-timed.