Nitish promises full rehab for flood victims, lauds Narendra Modi for prompt help

On a visit to the flood ravaged districts of Seemanchal in north eastern Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar promised the flood-hit multitudes of all state government help for their full rehabilitation and every opportunity to begin their lives afresh.

Kumar, whose JD (U) rejoined the BJP led NDA last week, also praised the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for being prompt in providing assistance to the flood hit state.

The visit of the chief minister to flood affected Seemanchal districts, just ahead of the Prime Minister’s proposed aerial survey of flood affected districts on August 26, is expected to help Kumar to make an assessment of the damage and refer the same to the PM. .

The CM, who reached Purnia on Tuesday by road, visited relief camps and dry food packaging centres and health camps and talked to flood victims, to get a sense of the problems they were facing..

In Purnia, Kumar praised the relief work being carried out by the district administration and visited relief camps at Dagarua, Belgachhi, Baisi and Barsoi (Katihar), besides food packaging centres, on Tuesday evening.

“But we should do more for those who have suffered immense damage in this flood that came abruptly”, he said and directed the officials to win the trust of the victims through hard work.

On Wednesday morning, Kumar flew to Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar districts, to make an assessment of the ongoing relief work.

Addressing a small gathering of locals and flood victims, at a community kitchen cum dry ration distribution centre at Hansa Raniganj in Araria, he promised them financial assistance to make up for the losses they had suffered. The number of community kitchens cum dry ration distribution centres in the district is over 1000.

“The flood was result of excessive rainfall in the catchment areas,” he said.

“Free ration for a month is just the immediate relief for you. The government is determined to provide you all financial assistance, including money for reconstructing damaged houses” he added.

The CM said, “The government will compensate for the loss caused to the crops of farmers, by floods.” The financial assistance would include money for purchase for utensils, clothes and other things. He also distributed biscuits and other food items among a few flood victims.

Flood in Araria district has so far claimed at least 75 people. Property worth hundreds of crores has been damaged and over 7 lakh people of the district have been badly affected. Dozens of villages have been wiped out of their existence in the district.

In Kishanganj, the CM reviewed flood relief work being carried out in the district and inspected dry ration distribution centres at Kishanganj College of Engineering in Chakla Panchayat and gave tips to officials for more effective relief operations. He also distribute ex gratia cheques to the kin of those who were killed in the floods.

Bahadurganj, Taragachh and Kishanganj blocks of Kishanganj are the worst affected.

Katihar, in where Kadwa, Pranpur, Azamnagar, Barsoi, Dandkhora and Hasanganj blocks are worst affected, has seen 27 deaths in this flood so far. Besides, crops worth hundreds of crores of rupees have been damaged in the district.

Nitish Kumar, whose chopper landed at Chandpur, the worst affected village of Kadwa block, assured the people of providing all possible help. Here, he praised Central government for its help at the time of disaster. “It was unexpected and abrupt”, he said about the flood and reviewed the relief work being carried out in the district.

Meanwhile, floodwater has started receding here, posing a tough challenge for health officials.. “Now, we’ll have to fight for saving people’s lives from epidemics,” said a doctor at the Baisi health camp. “Despite warning to the contrary, flood victims are consuming fish. This may cause them to fall sick” he warned.