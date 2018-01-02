No arrest in groom’s death in celebratory firing at Guhla

Two days after an NRI bridegroom was killed in a celebratory firing at Guhla of Kaithal district, police have failed to arrest the accused who fired the bullet.

Even as there were reports that Surender Singh, brother of the deceased, Vikram Vohra, had fired the bullet using his licensed weapon, the police said they are still verifying this.

As per information, Vikram (36), who was to get married on Sunday, was dancing at the pre-wedding function (ladies sangeet) along with other relatives when a family member fired a bullet which hit him.

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Vikram lived in Switzerland for the past 12 years and had come for his marriage.

“Though we have registered an FIR under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified accused, investigation is going on to ascertain who fired the bullet," Kaithal superintendent of police (SP) Astha Modi said.

“We don't need any complaint from the family. The police will act as per the law,” she said.

Sources said Navtej Singh, who was injured in the firing, has refused to give statement and disclose the name of the person who fired the bullet.

“The family was given time for the cremation and Surender will be arrested soon. Firing in marriages is banned,” a police official said.

Sources said Surender has three arms on his licence.