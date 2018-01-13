No ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat in Himachal: CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said his government will not ban Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film ‘Padmavat’ in Himachal Pradesh.

“There is no ban on the movie. Neither I nor any of my colleague have opined to ban this film,” Thakur said.

This comes days after some media organisations claimed that the movie will be banned in the state.

Recently, the chief minister had said that he respects art but one should avoid hurting anyone’s sentiments. “I don’t want to say anything else on the matter. We will think what we can do. The film is indeed controversial. I respect art but when it comes to people’s sentiments being hurt, it must be thought about and discussed,” he had earlier said.

However, on Saturday, Thakur clarified that his government has no plans to ban the film.

The film has been mired in controversy over conjectures that it “distorts history” regarding Rajput queen Padmini, a charge that Bhansali has repeatedly denied.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, the film is based on a 16th-century poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi. It has been at the centre of controversies for past one year, ever since Bhansali began shooting in January last year in Jaipur.

The director was attacked on the sets and fringe groups demanded a ban on the film. The right-wing protests intensified as the film neared release date, December 2. After many states banned the film, Viacom decided to postpone release.

The Centeral Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had recently suggested modifications in the film. One such modification was to the change the original tittle ‘Padmavati’ to ‘Padmavat’.

Rajputs in Himachal Pradesh comprise nearly 38% of the population. The community has also played an influential role in the state’s politics. In the 68-member House, 29 legislators are Rajputs. The CM also belongs to the rajput community.

Earlier, some rajput legislators had reportedly conveyed their displeasure and reservations about “distortion” of historical facts in the film to the CM.

Meanwhile, the state governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have decided to ban the film, even after the modifications suggested by the CBFC.