 No directions issued to CBI in Rose Valley case: PMO | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 16, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

No directions issued to CBI in Rose Valley case: PMO

india Updated: Jan 16, 2017 22:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Highlight Story

CBI has arrested Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Badyopadhyay in the Rose Valley scam case. (PTI Photo)

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday said it has issued no instructions to CBI in connection with the Rose Valley case and a letter which appeared in some newspapers in this context is “forged”.

In a rejoinder to the news organisations of West Bengal which “displayed” such a purported letter, the PMO wrote: “This has reference to a report appearing in your publication regarding a letter purportedly written by the Prime Minister’s Office to CBI on the Rose Valley case.

“The report alleges that PMO has issued certain instructions to CBI in the matter. A copy of the purported letter has also been displayed.”

The said report, the PMO said, “is totally false and baseless.”

It said the “letter displayed in your publication is a forgery” as “No such letter has been issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.”

In the Rose Valley scam case, CBI has arrested Sudip Badyopadhyay and Tapas Pal, MPs of Trinamool Congress, which is in power in West Bengal.

Read: Rose Valley chit fund scam: ‘Trinamool Congress’ MPs tried to influence officials

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<