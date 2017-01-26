 No great fan of demonetisation, need more time to judge Modi govt: Ruskin Bond | india-news | Hindustan Times
No great fan of demonetisation, need more time to judge Modi govt: Ruskin Bond

india Updated: Jan 26, 2017 16:59 IST
IANS, Kolkata
Renowned author Ruskin Bond at the North East Literary Fest 'River Talks' in Guwahati in October, 2016. (PTI File)

Renowned author Ruskin Bond is not a big fan of demonetisation and does not know how to use plastic money. However, he feels others may get used to it.

“I’m not a great fan of demonetisation. I don’t like standing in a queue outside the bank myself. And I don’t know how to use all these digital (platforms) plastic money,” Bond, author of a plethora of books mainly for children, told IANS on the sidelines of the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet in Kolkata.

“For some old fashioned foggy like me it would be difficult. But maybe other people will get used to it,” the 82-year old Mussoorie-based writer said.

Asked to rate the Narendra Modi government, Bond said there is still time to put it under the scanner.

“It’s hard to predict. Governments come and go. In my lifetime, in 82 years, 78 have been in India. I have lived through a number of Prime Ministers. There have been good ones, some not so memorable.

“We need more time to judge the present government.”

