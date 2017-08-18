 No place for corruption and middlemen in India: PMO | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 19, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

No place for corruption and middlemen in India: PMO

The PMO in a series of three tweets said the government is uprooting corruption from the system and the NDA government’s priority is a corruption-free India.

india Updated: Aug 18, 2017 12:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the young entrepreneurs at the Champions of Change programme, organised by the NITI Aayog, in New Delhi on August 17.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the young entrepreneurs at the Champions of Change programme, organised by the NITI Aayog, in New Delhi on August 17.(PTI Photo)

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Friday “there is no place for corruption and middlemen” in the country.

It said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s priority was to create a corruption-free India and that it had taken several initiatives for “uprooting corruption from the system”.

“There is no place for corruption and middlemen. The NDA government’s priority is a corruption free India. It is uprooting corruption from the system,” the PMO tweeted.

more from india
Recommended for you