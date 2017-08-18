No place for corruption and middlemen in India: PMO

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Friday “there is no place for corruption and middlemen” in the country.

It said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s priority was to create a corruption-free India and that it had taken several initiatives for “uprooting corruption from the system”.

NDA Government's priority is a corruption free India. pic.twitter.com/Z3MdAkfGp8 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 18, 2017

“There is no place for corruption and middlemen. The NDA government’s priority is a corruption free India. It is uprooting corruption from the system,” the PMO tweeted.