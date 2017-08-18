No place for corruption and middlemen in India: PMO
Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Friday “there is no place for corruption and middlemen” in the country.
It said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s priority was to create a corruption-free India and that it had taken several initiatives for “uprooting corruption from the system”.
“There is no place for corruption and middlemen. The NDA government’s priority is a corruption free India. It is uprooting corruption from the system,” the PMO tweeted.