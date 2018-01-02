 No plans to create second capital in South: Govt tells Lok Sabha | india-news | Hindustan Times
No plans to create second capital in South: Govt tells Lok Sabha

AIADMK MP A Navaneethakrishnan had said Parliament’s sessions should be moved to South India because Delhi has turned into a gas chamber.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2018 17:25 IST
Union minister of state home affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir.(Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)

The government has no plans to create a second capital in South India, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, while replying to a written question on whether the government has any proposal to create a second capital in South India (Hyderabad), said, “No”.

The question had been asked by Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP Boora Narsaiah Goud.

Last week, during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the alarming levels of pollution in Delhi, AIADMK MP A Navaneethakrishnan had said Parliament’s sessions should be moved to South India because Delhi has turned into a gas chamber.

“Everyone is living in fear in Delhi. It has become a gas chamber and is no longer fit for human inhabitation...,” he had said.

“Subject to the approval of this House, I think the session should be shifted to a southern part of the country, so that our northern friends can enjoy a climate free of pollution. You can enjoy a peaceful and effective session,” Navaneethakrishnan said.

