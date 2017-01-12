No shortage of food in border post, says BSF in response to jawan’s videos

Amid a row over alleged poor quality of food being served to its personnel, BSF has maintained that there was no shortage of rations and security personnel deployed along the border have never complained about food.

In a report submitted to the home ministry on Thursday, the Border Security Force said there was no shortage of any kind of food at the post where jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav was serving nor anyone serving there had complained about food when a senior BSF officer had visited them a week ago, official sources said.

While the rations at the post on the LoC is provided by the army, it is cooked by BSF personnel tasked for these jobs.

The BSF said ‘daal’ shown in the jawan’s video was uncanned from tinned food ration and ‘parantha’ was cooked in the unit mess as per procedures followed at high-altitude locations.

The complaint of Yadav could be results of some other issues faced by him, the sources said.

Nevertheless, the BSF as well as the home ministry are actively examining the jawan’s complaint and taking all possible corrective steps, they said.

A report from the army is also expected soon, the sources said.

A jawan is entitled to around Rs 2,800 per month as food allowance and he is given food under the stipulated amount.

Yadav, wearing camouflage uniform and carrying a rifle, claimed in the video that while government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers “sell it off” in an “illegal” manner in the market and that they have to suffer.

He also posted other videos saying the quality of food served was not of good quality.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the government took all such incidents seriously and corrective steps were being taken to improve the conditions of service personnel and their food.

Meanwhile, an inter-ministerial committee with representatives from the Ministries of Home, Finance and others today discussed the issue of ‘Risk and Hardship Allowance’ for paramilitary personnel as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission to find a solution to the long-standing demand.