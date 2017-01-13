‘No widespread discontent’: Home min report to PMO refutes BSF jawan’s complaints

The home ministry has in a report to the Prime Minister’s office said it has found no substance in the complaints made by a BSF jawan that poor quality rations were given to security personnel posted along the border, maintaining that “there was no widespread discontent” in constabulary over food.

In the report filed on Friday, the home ministry conveyed to the PMO that there was no shortage of rations at any post held by paramilitary forces and quality check is being conducted regularly.

Videos posted by BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav complaining about the quality of food had gone viral, with the PMO also seeking a detailed factual report on the incident.

The PMO has been told that “there is no widespread discontent in constabulary over food in any paramilitary force”, official sources said. They have been told that the BSF has maintained that there was no shortage of rations at any post and security personnel deployed along the border never complained about food.

The border guarding force also came out with fresh guidelines for maintaining high quality of food for its personnel.

The PMO has been told that the home ministry has directed the paramilitary forces to take all complaints of jawans seriously and corrective steps should be taken to improve their working conditions and food, the sources said.

Yadav, wearing camouflage uniform and carrying a rifle in the video, claimed that while government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers “sell it off” in an “illegal” manner in the market and the personnel have to suffer.

