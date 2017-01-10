‘Non-violent’ game: Dave says SC should uphold people’s sentiments on Jallikattu

Environment minister Anil Dave on Tuesday said he hopes the Supreme Court will uphold people’s sentiments over Jallikattu, saying it is a “non-violent” and “friendly” game.

The minister’s remark came amid growing demands for holding the bull-taming sport this year on the occasion of Pongal on January 14. Jallikattu is an integral part of the Pongal festivities.

Political parties have been pressing the central and Tamil Nadu governments to take steps to let people hold the sport. Protests have been held in the state in support of the sport.

“There is no violence in this game. It is only a tradition and people are emotionally attached to it. I hope the court will uphold the sentiments of the society,” Dave said.

In Jallikattu, a bull vaulter is expected to hang on to the bull’s hump for a stipulated distance or for a minimum of three jumps made by the bull.

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned Jallikattu. The court held that bulls cannot be used as performing animals either for Jallikattu or for bullock cart races anywhere in the country.

Dave appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to maintain peace over the issue as the matter is in the court. “We understand their sentiments. Everyone has a right to protest but do it in a peaceful manner.”