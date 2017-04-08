Not all south Indians are black, Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi fair: DMK’s Elangovan

Senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan has sparked off a controversy with his response to apparently racist comments made by BJP parliamentarian Tarun Vijay on “south Indians”.

Elangovan – a Rajya Sabha member – told news agency ANI that Vijay was wrong in implying all south Indians were “black”, citing the example of DMK chief K Karunanidhi and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, both of whom he called fair.

Funny;not all ppl in Kerala,Karnataka & TN are black.Our leader Dr.Kalaignar is fair,Jayalalithaa was fair: TKS Elangovan,DMK on @Tarunvijay pic.twitter.com/Nxbv7ozgWa — ANI (@ANI_news) April 7, 2017

Earlier in the day, Vijay stoked a row in his attempt to defend India and Indian culture at a discussion on racism with news channel Al Jazeera’s online show The Stream.

“If we were racist, why would we have all the entire south…Tamil, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra…why do we live with them? We have black people around us,” the former Rajya Sabha MP was heard saying in the video.

The comments came in the backdrop of a string of attacks on African students in Greater Noida by local residents. A group of African nations have accused India of doing little to stop the assault but the government has called the accusation unfortunate.