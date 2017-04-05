Not possible to copy all security features of new currency notes: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said it was not possible for forgers to copy all security features of the new currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denominations.

“Fake currency notes are of low quality. They use low quality paper and ink etc. and can be easily identified,” Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour.

“It is not possible for them (fake note printers) to copy all the security features introduced in the new notes,” he added.

Congress member Anand Sharma asked if it was true that seven of the 11 security features of the new notes have been compromised.

Rijiju replied that multiple security features are introduced in the notes to ensure that not all of them are copied.

“The initial fake currency notes were of very low quality and could be easily identified. The later fake notes used better paper and ink etc. But even these do not match the original notes and can be identified,” he said.

He said the government is running a training and awareness campaign in association with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to sensitise people about the fake currency notes and how to identify them.

To the question whether the government was going to demonetise the new Rs 2,000 currency notes, Rijiju responded: “Don’t go by the rumours.”

However, he did not answer as to how agencies in a neighbouring country, which are pumping fake currency into India, got the same paper and dies.