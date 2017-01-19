Not seeking NSG membership as a farewell gift of Obama office: India tells China

India on Thursday said it is not seeking membership to the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) as a gift, responding to a statement from the Chinese foreign office that New Delhi’s entry into the elite club cannot be a farewell gift (of the Barack Obama administration).

The Chinese reaction was with regard to US assistant secretary of state Nisha Biswal saying “clearly there is one outlier that needs to be addressed and that is China” which prevents India’s membership.

“Our views on India’s membership of the NSG are clear and have been stated on many occasions before. India is not seeking NSG membership as a gift. India is seeking it on its non-proliferation record. I of course cannot speak for other applicants”, MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

The NSG is an exclusive club of 48 countries that deal with trade in nuclear technology and fissile materials.

“The (US) President (Barack Obama) has been very clear and unequivocal that he believes that India has met the criteria for NSG and that the United States supports India’s entry that India is ready and India should be brought into the NSG,” Biswal had said.