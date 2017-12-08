Not to allow Naga solution to disturb Manipur boundary: Biren

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh o Friday said the people of the state would not allow its territorial integrity to be disturbed by the final settlement of Naga political problem.

Nagaland, which was affected by insurgency for decades, was at the threshold of making history as the final agreement on the Naga political problem would soon be arrived at, President Ram Nath Kovind had said in Kohima last week.

The chief minister said he told Union home minister Rajnath Singh that neither he nor the people of Manipur nor the state government would agree division of Manipur for a solution to the Naga issue, an official release said here.

N Biren, who had called on Rajnath Singh in Kolkata yesterday, was talking to media persons on the sidelines of a function here.

Along with him, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu too held a discussion with the Union home minister on this issue in the Eastern metropolis, he said.

Sonowal and Khandu also told Rajnath Singh that they would never endorse an agreement which may infringe on the boundary of their respective states but they would extend full support in settling the issue within Nagaland, N Biren said.

He said he had urged Rajnath Singh not to do anything which may disturb the unity of hill and valley people who have been living together harmoniously since time immemorial.

The expectations for a solution of the vexed Naga political problem have gone up in Nagaland after the Centre and the NSCN(IM) signed a framework agreement in 2015.

Nagaland Governor P B Acharya had also said on September 19 that the vexed issue would be solved within the next one or two months.