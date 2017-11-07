Note ban was an attempt to convert black money to white, says Mamata

A day before observing a “black day” to protest against demonetisation, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Union government on Tuesday, alleging that its note ban decision on November 8, 2016 was actually a ploy to convert “black money” into “white money”.

“Demonetisation was not to combat black money. It was only to convert black money into white money for vested interests of the political party in power. Black money became white fund for them and the country was plunged into darkness,” the chief minister said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Claiming that demonetisation was a “big zero in all practical senses,” the Trinamool Congress chief said the move could neither combat terrorism, nor black money, nor aid development of the country.

Banerjee has changed the display picture of her Twitter account to a black patch as a symbolic protest against demonetisation. On Monday, she appealed to the people to do the same.

She said demonetisation not only affected the rate of GDP growth, but also led to almost 100 deaths and loss of crores of jobs.

Claiming that she has been protesting against demonetisation since the very first day, Banerjee said note ban was a black decision worth every condemnation.

“8th November #Nov8BlackDay this year will be observed as “Kaala Dibas” (Black Day) to protest against demonetisation and the unparalleled damage it caused to the country and its economy. We are for all the people who suffered and still continue to suffer. Their fight is our fight and we are committed to stand by them,” her Facebook post read.