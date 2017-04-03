Nothing wrong with eggs produced in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Allaying fears of the public over the “artificial eggs” issue, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said a probe is on in the matter but exhorted the public to consume eggs produced in the state without any apprehension.

“I had a discussIon with the Bengal poultry foundation. I have given them the responsibility to label eggs produced in Bengal. Bengal produces 80 lakh eggs. There is no problem with eggs produced in Bengal. Just check that they should be Bengal eggs.

“We are investigating the eggs that have come from outside. Preliminary reports say there is nothing objectionable. We will do three or four additional investigations. Also, please remember eggs can be of different varieties,” she said at a public meeting here.

The artificial eggs controversy came to light after a woman lodged a police complaint alleging she was sold “fake eggs” that had a strange “plastic-like quality” when they were spread out on a pan.

A shopkeeper was arrested in connection with the case.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said action will be taken if something is discovered.

“I asked about plastic eggs... Whether its correct thing or not... I want to find out. If there is any truth in the matter, then I will take action. I asked whether costs would increase in case of plastic eggs and the poultry federation said plastic eggs would cost more than regular ones,” Banerjee said, stressing eggs also spoil in the heat and may emanate a foul odour and seem different.

“Don’t distort or misinform my friends (in the eggs issue). We will become self-sufficient in egg production. We will set up poultries for ducks like we have for hens,” she said.

She also took potshots at the Communist Party of India-Marxist that had attacked her government over the Maggi controversy in 2015. Following reports that certain batches of the popular noodles had higher-than-permissible levels of lead, the Bengal government had launched its own tests, which revealed the absence of any unwanted substances.

“Do you remember what happened over the Maggi controversy? Investigations showed there were no complaints. CPI-M accused us of taking bribe. We are not greedy. Then what happened later? Aren’t people eating Maggi now ? So let there be a counter-probe then,” she added.