Now, Qaisarbagh police station in Lucknow gets a saffron touch

The secretariat annexe building (Shastri Bhawan) was in news in September last year after it was painted in shades of saffron. In October, a rural bus service ‘Sankalp Seva’ was launched with a saffron-coloured fleet. And after the walls of the UP Haj committee office, Qaiserbagh police station in old city is the latest building to get a touch of saffron on Saturday.

The police station’s walls have been painted in two colours—saffron and dull yellow. The main building remains in dull yellow colour as it has been in the past while the top strip of the walls and staircase were painted in saffron.

Talking to HT, Qaiserbagh police station incharge DK Upadhyaya said the painting work was being conducted as a part of annual renovation work and from time to time the strip colours were changed in the past, but the main dull yellow colour remains the same.

He said earlier the strips were painted reddish brown but this time it was decided to get it painted into some light shade which is somehow similar to saffron. He said there is no need for any controversy and the light shade is looking better.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), west, Vikas Chandra Tripathi, whose office is also in Qaiserbagh police station premises, said painting the wall is part of normal annual maintenance work and its depends on the local police station incharge to decided for the colour.

When asked whether other police stations will also be painted in the same colour, the ASP said it depends on police station in-charges and there is no sweeping order to use the same colour everywhere.