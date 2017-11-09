NTPC boiler blast: Six die in six days taking death toll upto 38

Six of the 18 people injured in the National Thermal Power Corp (NTPC) blast in Rae Bareli on November 1, flown to Delhi for treatment, have died in the last six days. All the deaths were in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital where those critically injured with upto 90% burns had been admitted.

Prabhat Shrivastav, 56, had been admitted to the hospital with 80% thermal burns. He was one of the four who had 80% and more deep thermal burns, with burns on the face. Shrivastav died on Thursday morning due to respiratory distress. Doctors had been giving him oxygen through a mask periodically to help him breathe.

Two people died on Tuesday – Bhim Singh (25) who had 30% burns and Rakesh (21), who had 60% burns.

Santosh Kumar (40) died on November 4, a day after he was brought to Safdarjung hospital with 90% burns. Chander Pratap (22), admitted with 80% burns, died the next day.

Nageshwar (35), who had been on ventilator for respiratory distress died on Monday morning.

Three of the surviving six patients under treatment at Safdarjung hospital continue to be in ‘very critical’ condition and are on ventilator.

Six of the eighteen people who are under treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are doing well and are taking food orally. Five have been cleared for walking; one person who had a tissue graft on his leg has been advised against walking.

The patients are under physiotherapy for their legs and chest, according to the hospital.