Nusli Wadia voted out from Tata Motors board of directors

india Updated: Dec 23, 2016 12:20 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Nusli Wadia (PTI file photo)

Shareholders of Tata Motors have voted to remove independent director Nusli Wadia from the board of directors.

In the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Thursday, 71.20% of the votes polled were in favour of a resolution moved by promoter Tata Sons seeking his removal, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Of the 293.60 crore shareholders, 69.93% took part in the voting, of which 71.20% voted for Wadia’s removal and 28.8% against.

On Wednesday, Wadia was removed as independent director from the board of Tata Steel.

