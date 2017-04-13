Nutritionist, monthly mess meetings to check food quality for soldiers 

Assam Rifles has engaged services of nutritionists to prepare a standard menu based on calorific requirement of its troops, and other paramilitary forces are having monthly mess meetings to address any grievances over food quality, the government told Parliament.

In January, a video posted by a BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav deployed at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir created a controversy over the quality of food served to soldiers at army camps. Posted on Facebook, the video showed a meal box comprising a watery soup-like dal, which he said had only turmeric and salt, and a burnt roti.

Yadav alleged that this is what jawans were served at mealtime, and that jawans often went to bed on empty stomach.

Read more

The video was widely shared on social media, sparking outrage.Union home minister Rajnath Singh also ordered an inquiry into the allegations, which is still on.

Responding to a question in the Parliament, minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said a mechanism were in place to check quality of food being served to soldiers.

“Forces (CAPFs) while deployed under Ops Control of Army procure ration as per defence food specification/Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Also, some forces like Assam Rifles is reported to have engaged nutritionist to prepare a standard menu based on calorific requirement of troops,” said Rijiju.

In all paramilitary forces unit medical officer or duty officer or senior officer check food for its nutritious value and quality during their visits, said the minister.

“Monthly mess meeting is carried out to look into grievances and further improvements in the quality of food. In addition, this ministry has also advised the forces that the senior officers may also partake the food prepared for jawans and endorse a note on the quality and quantity of food in inspection register,” added the minister.