O Panneerselvam to meet PM Modi over Jallikattu ban, film artistes support protesters

Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam said on Wednesday he would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue an ordinance allowing Jallikattu, which the Supreme Court banned in 2014 on grounds of cruelty against animals.

As thousands of students gathered on the sands of Marina Beach demanded the lifting of the ban on the bull-taming sport, Panneerselvam said he will go to Delhi on Thursday to meet Modi. He will be accompanied by 49 parliamentarians of the ruling AIADMK. The delegation will also call on President Pranab Mukherjee.

In a statement issued in Chennai, the CM assured the agitating students that his government will take steps for holding the traditional sport and requested them to end their protest.

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala too lent her support to the agitation and demanded that the Centre come out with the ordinance.

“We will move and adopt resolution in the ensuing assembly session for the removal of the ban against Jallikattu,” she said.

The epicentre of protests appeared to have shifted to the state capital, with students and youths saying the sport symbolised Tamil culture and the ban reflected an anti-Tamil mindset.

Animal rights organisation PeTA, which had moved the Supreme Court against the holding of the sport, was the target of attack by protesters.

Nadigar Sangam -- the South Indian Artistes Association -- said it will observe a day-long hunger strike on Friday to express solidarity with youngsters protesting against the ban.

It was announced that all the artistes of the Tamil film fraternity will participate in the fast.

“This is a protest to express our solidarity for all those who have been protesting on ground for the last two days,” actor Ponvannan, a member of the Sangam said.

He added all members of Producers Council, Directors Association and Film Employees Federation of South India were also invited.

“We really hope the Centre speeds up legal action and allows the conduct of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu,” Ponvannan said.

