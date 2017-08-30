Odisha announces new pay scale under 7th Pay Commission for state govt employees

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced implementation of the seventh Pay Commission recommendations for 8 lakh employees and pensioners.

“My government has decided to implement the recommendations of the Committee constituted for examination of 7th Pay Commission and its adoption for the state government employees,” Patnaik told reporters.

Around 4.5 lakh serving state government employees and 3.5 lakh retired employees will be benefited, he said adding that annual additional expenditure on this count would be about Rs 4,500 crore.

“The state government employees will get the pay hike from September’s salary onwards,” Patnaik said.

Employees unions, however, expressed displeasure over the time of implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

They have been demanding implementation of the pay commission recommendations from January 1, 2016 as done by the central government.