 Odisha: Masked men use toy guns to loot bank, customers of Rs 5 lakh | india-news | Hindustan Times
Odisha: Masked men use toy guns to loot bank, customers of Rs 5 lakh

india Updated: Apr 13, 2017 21:32 IST
PTI
Odisha

Representative Image: The masked men barged into the bank branch at around 12.15 pm and brandished toy guns which looked like pistols .(Praful Gangurde/Hindustan Times)

Four masked persons brandished toy guns and looted about Rs 5 lakh in cash from a private bank in Dhenkanal on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place at the HDFC Bank branch at Siminai on Thursday afternoon.

The masked men barged into the bank branch at around 12.15 pm and brandished toy guns which looked like pistols and two machete-type weapons at the bank employees and customers and looted the money.

They took away Rs 4.5 lakh cash from the bank counter and another Rs 50,000 was forcibly taken away from customers, the police said.

They attacked us and damaged the assets of the bank. They also broke the CCTV cameras, said bank manager Shakti Shankar Behera.

Police later recovered the toy guns from near the bank, Dhenkanal superintendent of police Basant Panigrahi said, adding investigation into the incident has been initiated.

