Odisha rape and murder accused slashes himself in suicide bid

A 31-year-old undertrial prisoner accused of several rapes and murders across three states was admitted to hospital in serious condition after he reportedly slashed his veins using sharpened aluminium stand of mosquito coil in Puri district.

Buddhadeb Behera, accused in at least eight cases of rape and murder in Odisha, Telangana and Jharkhand was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital Monday morning in a critical condition after he attempted suicide overnight inside Nimapara sub-jail of Puri district.

Jail officials said Behera is suspected to have slashed his hands and legs with the aluminium base of the mosquito coil late at night when the other prisoners were asleep.

“He probably wanted to get admitted in hospital from where he would have plotted his escape. He has earlier done that in 2012,” said Babuli Barik, jailor-cum-superintendent of Nimapara sub-jail.

Read more: Odisha: Teenager jumps off ambulance after driver tries to rape her, critical

After the jail authorities spotted him lying in a pool of blood, he was first shifted to Nimapara and later to Puri hospital. However, as his condition deteriorated due to excessive bleeding, he was then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. His condition is said to be stable now.

In August, the Odisha police had arrested Behera, a labour contractor, for allegedly raping and murdering a 27-year-old woman in a forest at Delanga of Puri district earlier that month. The woman hailed from Kandhamal district was separated from her husband. Behera allegedly spiked a soft drink with a drug and then assaulted her before slitting her throat.

Suspected to be mentally unstable, Behera who hails from Deogarh district allegedly sexually assaulted his victims and later killed them. In 2012, he was arrested in a case of rape and murder and was lodged in jail. Late that year, he complained of leg pain and was taken to a hospital in Deogarh from where he escaped.