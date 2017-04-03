 Odisha seals 1167 liquor outlets, likely to lose Rs 1200 crore | india-news | Hindustan Times
Odisha seals 1167 liquor outlets, likely to lose Rs 1200 crore

india Updated: Apr 03, 2017 19:13 IST
Odisha

Odisha is likely to incur a loss of revenue to the tune of Rs 1200 crore per annum as 1167 liquor shops in the state closed down following the Supreme order banning liquor sale along highways.(PTI File Photo)

Odisha is likely to incur a loss of revenue to the tune of Rs 1200 crore per annum as 1167 liquor shops in the state closed down following the Supreme order banning liquor sale along highways.

The 1167 liquor shops closed down from midnight of March 31 included 456 off shops, 205 restaurant on shops, 60 hotel onshop, 74 country spirit shops, 51 beer parlour on shops, 9 out still shops, 311 out still branch shops and one military canteen, official sources said.

“The state is likely to lose Rs 1200 crore per annum plus VAT if these 1167 liquor shops remain closed for the year,” a senior official in the Excise department said adding that the state had set a target of earning above Rs 3300 crore as excise revenue in 2017-18 fiscal.

Apart from revenue loss due to closure of liquor shops located within 500 meters from the NH and SH, a large number of people also apprehend loss of jobs.

The liquor traders also said that they are unable to shift shops beyond 500 meters from the highways because the new locations come close to villages in many places.

