Odisha: Teenager jumps off ambulance after driver tries to rape her, critical

A teenage girl jumped off an ambulance when its driver allegedly attempted to rape her in Odisha’s Angul district on Saturday. She was critically injured in the fall.

The 19-year-old had accompanied her ailing elder sister to a private nursing home in Cuttack on Saturday afternoon. Later that day, the girl asked the driver to drop her near her residence in Angul town. The man agreed, but allegedly tried to rape her in the running ambulance. The girl resisted his advances and jumped off the moving vehicle near a busy square in the Banarpal police station limits.

The girl has been admitted to the Angul district hospital, where she is reportedly fighting for her life.

Banarpal police station inspector Sukumar Tripathy said the driver was driving the ambulance in an intoxicated state. “An investigation is on,” he said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

When news of the incident spread, local residents intercepted the ambulance and vandalised it.

The incident occurred a day after a minor school girl in the same district was allegedly raped by an unidentified man when she stepped out of her classroom to answer a call of nature. A suspect was arrested in the case on Saturday night.

In another case on Saturday, a four-year-old girl residing with her grandmother was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour in Jharsuguda district.