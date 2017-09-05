Odisha to hike remuneration of contract employees by 25%

After implementing recommendations of the seventh Pay Commission for regular employees and pensioners, the Odisha government on Tuesday decided to enhance the remuneration of the contractual employees by about 25%.

A decision to this regard was taken at the Cabinet Meeting presided over by chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

“The monthly consolidated remuneration of contractual employees will be increased by about 25% at their initial appointment and 10 per cent increase every year till their regularization as per rules,” chief secretary A P Padhi told reporters.

Padhi said the Cabinet also approved amendment of the Odisha Group-B Posts (contractual appointment) Rules, 2013 and Odisha Group-C and Group-D Posts (Contractual appointment) Rule, 2013 in a bid to enhance the remuneration of the contractual employees.

The chief secretary said the revised remuneration will come into effect from January, 2016. Annual increase in remuneration will be payable after completion of one year from the next date on which employee completes one year of continuous service subject to satisfactory performance.

The increased remuneration will be paid from the month of September, 2017. “The contractual employees will also avail the arrears like the regular employees,” said finance secretary TK Pandey.

While the minimum remuneration for the lowest category of contractual employee will be Rs 8,070 at the time of joining, the highest initial amount is fixed at Rs 16,880.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the implementation of fitment committee’s recommendation on 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) scales on pay and pensionary benefits for the state government employees.

The formulation of pay and pension as per the revised scale approved by State Cabinet will be in 17 different levels starting from level 1 with minimum pay of Rs 16,600.

“Pay and pension are to be fixed in the revised structure by multiplying a factor of 2.57,” Padhi said adding that the prevailing revised assured career progression (RACP) scheme is substituted by modified assured career progression (MACP) scheme on the lines adopted by the Government of India, he said.

Dearness allowance will be included with emoluments for determination of Death cum Retirement Gratuity (DCRG). The earlier gratuity was calculated on the basic pay only, he said.

The existing ceiling of gratuity of Rs 7.5 lakh is enhanced to Rs 15 lakh, Padhi said adding that the minimum pension/family pension is determined as Rs 8,300 in the revised rate.

However, the employees appointed on or after January 1, 2005 and are governed on the new pension scheme, will be extended with DCRG on same terms and conditions as applicable to the employees governed on the OCS (pension) rules, 1992.