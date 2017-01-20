Omar Abdullah says he has been blocked by Air India on Twitter

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted on Friday tha he has has been blocked by Air India on Twitter.

“Look what I found, quite by chance. I’ve been blocked by @airindiain J,” Abdullah said in a tweet along with a screenshot.

Look what I found, quite by chance. I've been blocked by @airindiain. 😀 pic.twitter.com/Tqonse5Q1H — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 20, 2017

While the former CM has not clarified yet why was he blocked, the tweet he shared elicited many responses on Twitter.

In December 2015, Abdullah had questioned Air India’s decision to serve only vegetarian food on short duration flights.

While some people were angry with Air India over the issue, others were amused.

“@abdullah_omar @airindiain shameful act by @airindiain,” tweeted Uma Nath Tripathi.

“@abdullah_omar @airindiain That’s ridiculous and hilarious in equal measure,” wrote Atul Kasbekar.

“ @abdullah_omar @airindiain I think Air India is trying to give special status to Kashmir! ??,” said a Twitter user luv sharma ?@luvmandate.

Air India, which continues to suffer losses, was recently ranked as the third worst performing airline in the world in a survey by flight data firm FlightStats.

The national carrier contested the ranking and said the report seems to be fabricated.