 Omar Abdullah says he has been blocked by Air India on Twitter | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 20, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Omar Abdullah says he has been blocked by Air India on Twitter

india Updated: Jan 20, 2017 20:08 IST
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Highlight Story

Omar Abdullah said he was blocked by national carrier Air India on Twitter.(File Photo)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted on Friday tha he has has been blocked by Air India on Twitter.

“Look what I found, quite by chance. I’ve been blocked by @airindiain J,” Abdullah said in a tweet along with a screenshot.

While the former CM has not clarified yet why was he blocked, the tweet he shared elicited many responses on Twitter.

In December 2015, Abdullah had questioned Air India’s decision to serve only vegetarian food on short duration flights.

While some people were angry with Air India over the issue, others were amused.

“@abdullah_omar @airindiain shameful act by @airindiain,” tweeted Uma Nath Tripathi.

“@abdullah_omar @airindiain That’s ridiculous and hilarious in equal measure,” wrote Atul Kasbekar.

“ @abdullah_omar @airindiain I think Air India is trying to give special status to Kashmir! ??,” said a Twitter user luv sharma ?@luvmandate.

Air India, which continues to suffer losses, was recently ranked as the third worst performing airline in the world in a survey by flight data firm FlightStats.

The national carrier contested the ranking and said the report seems to be fabricated.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<