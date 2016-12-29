On changing note ban guidelines, Modi says difference between policy, strategy

Brushing aside criticism over frequent issuance of government notifications after the November 8 demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that far from indicating poor implementation, it showcased his government’s “prompt response as per the evolving situation”.

In an interview to ‘India Today’ magazine, whose highlights were aired on India Today TV in text form on Thursday, Modi said there was no uncertainty about the policy, but only the strategy was being modified.

“One must be able to distinguish between ‘neeti’ (policy) and ‘rann neeti’ (strategy) and not put them in the same basket. The decision of demonetisation, which reflects our ‘neeti’, is unequivocally clear, unwavering and categorical,” the Prime Minister said.

“Our ‘rann neeti’, however, needed to be different, aptly summarised by the age-old saying of ‘tu daal daal, main paat paat’. We must stay two steps ahead of the enemy. When problems are identified, we respond promptly and take necessary steps,” he added.

The government issued as many as 61 notifications to amend rules after November 8 when demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes was announced.

Modi said it speaks of the government’s “agility in responding quickly and keeping up with the evolving situation”.

“I know many will prefer if we issue one guideline and then allow them to walk roughshod over it. Let me assure them that no such thing will happen,” Modi said.

