On-leave armyman shot 14 times in Haryana’s Jhajjar, dies on spot

Four men shot dead an army jawan in front of his father and two children in Haryana’s Jhajjar on Friday night.

The victim, Joginder Kumar (30), who was a sepoy posted in the army’s ordnance depot in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, sustained 14 bullet injuries in the attack.

The police said Joginder had come home a fortnight ago on a month-long leave. He was strolling on the road near his house with his father and two little children on Friday when four miscreants came in a Fortuner car and opened fire at him.

“He was walking some 50 metres ahead of me with his son and daughter when four people got out of a car and opened indiscriminate firing at him. It all happened in front of my eyes. I ran towards him, but by the time I reached he had died and his killers had fled. I read their car number as DL 8C-5001,” said Dharamraj Singh, Joginder’s father, in his statement to the police.

The police said Joginder’s children fortunately did not suffer any bullet injury, but his two-year-old daughter Kanika had to be rushed to hospital as she fell down and got hurt.

Beri police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar said Joginder’s elder brother Rajpal is facing multiple cases of murder and is presently lodged in jail.

“Our investigation is going on, but prima facie it seems Joginder has become the target for his brother’s enmity,” he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.