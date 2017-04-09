 On razor’s edge: Passengers miraculously escape falling into 1000-foot gorge | india-news | Hindustan Times
On razor’s edge: Passengers miraculously escape falling into 1000-foot gorge

india Updated: Apr 09, 2017 20:08 IST
Ramesh Babu
Bus

A bus narrowly escapes falling into a deep gorge in Kerala.(HT Photo)

18 passengers and two crew members miraculously escaped falling into a 1000-foot deep gorge after the bus they were travelling in was left hanging precariously on a parapet along a road in Kerala’s Wayanad district.

The bus skidded off its course but stopped after hitting the boundary structure at around 3 am on Saturday, reports Manorama.

Reports say the driver dozed off and lost control but somehow managed to stop the vehicle on time.

One of the front wheels was completely damaged and was dangling in the air.

The bus was left balancing on the boundary structure.

The vehicle stood perched at the edge of the road overlooking the 1000 feet gorge. (HT Photo)

.

