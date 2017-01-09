On Twitter, Sushma Swaraj rebukes Pune techie seeking wife’s transfer

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has earned praise worldwide for the effective use of social media for helping Indians abroad. On Sunday, though, the external affairs minister was irked by a Twitter user’s request.

A Pune-based software developer, who goes by the handle @smitraj07, tweeted to Swaraj requesting a transfer for his wife who apparently works in the Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) railway division.

@SushmaSwaraj Can u plz help us in ending our banwas in India? My wife is in Jhansi Rly employee and I work in Pune in IT. Been a year+. https://t.co/WFL7KTaNiz — Smit Raj. (@smitraj07) 8 January 2017

Swaraj, in a curt reply, tweeted to Smit Raj “If you or your wife were from my Ministry and such a request for transfer was made on twitter, I would have sent a suspension order by now”. Swaraj also tagged railway minister Suresh Prabhu to look into the IT professional’s request. However, Prabhu tweeted saying he was not responsible for transfers and forwarded the request to the railway board.

If you or your wife were from my Ministry and such a request for transfer was made on twitter, I would have sent a suspension order by now. https://t.co/LImngQwFh6 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 8 January 2017

1/Thanks @SushmaSwaraj ji for bringing it to my notice.As per policy laid by me,I don't look into transfers.Railway Board empowered for same https://t.co/WSqxinGx1u — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) 8 January 2017

Raj tweeted saying he has filed three RTI’s but has not got a response. He chose to describe his situation as ‘banwas’ or exile, the same word Swaraj had used to respond to a man from the US trying to get his wife’s passport cleared.

Ohh ! This banwas should end soon. @CPVIndia https://t.co/w4cqRYTMis — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 8 January 2017

The external affairs ministry has recently launched a ‘Twitter Seva’ to enable timely, transparent and large-scale response to citizens’ tweets in real time.

The Twitter Seva service will be supported by 198 Twitter accounts of Indian missions abroad and 29 regional passport offices.

Swaraj was named in the Global Thinkers of 2016 list compiled by the Foreign Policy magazine. The magazine recalled how, when around 10,000 Indian workers in Saudi Arabia faced a “food crisis” earlier this year due to job losses, Swaraj tweeted about the issue to six million followers on the social media website.