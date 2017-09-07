One dead, 5 injured in grenade blast in Srinagar’s Jehangir Chowk

One person was killed and five others were injured in a grenade blast Srinagar on Thursday, including the man who threw the explosive, police said.

A militant hurled a hand grenade at a passing vehicle of the security forces in Jehangir Chowk area and it exploded on the road, injuring him and five other passers-by, police said.

The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment, where one of them succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The site of the blast is close to the secretariat which houses the offices of the chief minister, her cabinet colleagues and all top bureaucrats.