A 32-year-old man has been killed while two others were injured in celebratory firing in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, police said on Monday.

Two persons opened firing during a tilak function in Godianpurva village under Tambaur police station area late Sunday night, injuring three persons, they said.

While Ilyas succumbed to his injury, the other two were rushed to the hospital, police said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the culprits, they added.