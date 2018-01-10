One killed, four injured in stampede during army recruitment drive in Bihar

A 20-year-old man was killed and four others were injured in a stampede during a recruitment drive by the Indian Army in southwest Bihar’s Rohtas district early on Wednesday, police said.

Officials said the stampede took place at 3.15am at Dehri-on-Sone town, 136 km southwest of state capital Patna, when candidates from Gaya district of the state were trying to enter the Bihar Military Police (BMP) ground, the venue for the recruitment drive.

A large number of aspirants had come to the place and were asked to stand in the queue. When the gate of BMP ground opened early in the morning, the candidates began jostling to enter the premises, resulting in the stampede, the police added.

Rohtas superintendent of police (SP) Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said the dead man has been identified as Mukesh Kumar of Udaipur village in Gaya district.

The injured — Vimlesh Kumar of Durgapur village and Devbrat Kumar of Adamapur, Shaym Nandan Kumar of Badauwan and Dharmendra Kumar of Sonahatu— were given first aid at Sadar Hospital in Sasaram, the headquarters of Rohtas district, Dhillon added.

Angry over the alleged mismanagement, the aspirants raised slogans, but the situation was brought under control and recruitment process was resumed.

The drive to recruit sepoys, including religious teachers, began on January 6 and will conclude on January 18.