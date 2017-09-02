One killed, two injured in Jindal Steel & Power plant mishap in Chhattisgarh

A technician was killed and two others were injured in a mishap at the Jindal Steel & Power Ltd plant in Raigarh in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police officials said.

The three, working at a steel melting shop in the plant, suffered burn injuries when the temperature in its hot metal pot rose suddenly and generated flames that engulfed them, the officials said.

One of them, Dinesh Shah (34), a furnace technician, died, while the two others - Ganesh Lal Chauhan and Chakradhar Rathia (both aged 38) - were admitted to hospital here, they said.

The deceased person hailed from Gopalganj in Bihar. The injured were first taken to the district hospital from where they were shifted to Jindal Fortis Hospital, they said.

Police have launched a probe into the incident, the officials added.