One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Baramulla

An unidentified militant, believed to be a foreigner, was killed on Tuesday morning in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

Security forces of the 52 Rashtriya Rifles and Sopore police launched an operation at Haritar Tarzoo village on Monday night following information about movement of militants through the area.

The militants reportedly opened fire when security officials were investigating the area.

“In the retaliatory firing, one militant was killed. Further details are awaited,” the official said.

