One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Baramulla

india Updated: Jan 03, 2017 10:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Representative Photo. A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. (PTI File Photo )

An unidentified militant, believed to be a foreigner, was killed on Tuesday morning in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

Security forces of the 52 Rashtriya Rifles and Sopore police launched an operation at Haritar Tarzoo village on Monday night following information about movement of militants through the area.

The militants reportedly opened fire when security officials were investigating the area.

“In the retaliatory firing, one militant was killed. Further details are awaited,” the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

