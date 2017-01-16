One-stop shop for all election info: EC launches smartphone app

The Election Commission has launched a phone app that will be a one-stop shop for all information required by voters, election officials and political parties.

From details on how to enrol as a voter to how to identify the polling area in a particular constituency, the ECI Apps Suite has been designed to coalesce information that voters find hard to access.

Designed in-house by the EC, the app which was activated on Sunday, will offer voters access to affidavits filed by candidates contesting polls, read about past elections and the performance of a political party.

For instance, during the assembly polls in five states beginning February 4, app users will be able to track the polling schedule, check their voting booths and print their voter id slips.

Media tracking polls will have the option of accessing data of past elections and follow trends in real time during election results.

The ECI Apps Suite aims at integrating, organising and streamlining all the ECI web and mobile apps and utilities under a single mobile application.

According to EC officials the Apps suite has three broad functions - to provide all the commonly used functionalities within the app, act as a store for various other apps which can be installed and uninstalled through this suite and act as a channel of communication by providing relevant information.