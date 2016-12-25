Only 1 out of 769 vehicles booked for over-speeding on Yamuna Expressway in 2015

At least 143 people lost their lives in 919 accidents on Yamuna Expressway in 2015, but only one out of every 769 vehicles was found to be over-speeding and booked that year, according to a RTI enquiry.

Information provided to KC Jain of the Agra Development Foundation (ADF) charitable trust shows that a total of 62,71,147 vehicles crossed Jewar Toll Plaza on the expressway in 2015 -- of these, only 8,156 vehicles were found to be overspeeding.

In a petition filed in the Allahabad high court, Jain contended that 143 people died in 919 accidents on the six-lane expressway in 2015.

A total of 53,79,963 vehicles used the expressway in 2014, but only 2,915 were booked for over-speeding. That year, at least 127 people died in 771 accidents on the expressway.

In the nine months of 2013 for which data was available, only 2,303 vehicles were challaned for over-speeding out of 42,09,131 vehicles that used the expressway. At least 118 people lost their lives in 896 accidents in 2013.

“This works out to 13 challans per 10,000 vehicles. This tells the whole story of negligence and callous overlooking of road safety rules,” Jain told IANS.

“The speed limit for vehicles is 100 km per hour but most vehicles cross that limit and cause accidents. Speed-monitoring cameras have been installed and vehicle numbers are displayed on the digital board but no one bothers to stop or take legal action,” he said.

The 165.5km expressway that connects Greater Noida to Agra opened in August 2012. At least 33 people lost their lives in 275 accidents in five months that year.