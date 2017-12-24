Only 3,000 jobs generated in Haryana in last 3 years: Rohtak MP

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Saturday claimed that the state government had so far generated only 3,000 jobs for youths in their three year tenure in Haryana. The MP said this while addressing a Yuva Aakrosh Sammelan in Bhiwani.

The MP went on to say that the BJP’s days in power were limited and people were eager to throw them out for disrupting peace and harmony in Haryana.

Deepender said that in a question asked by him in the Lok Sabha, the government admitted that it had so far given jobs to only 9 lakh youths across country, against its poll promise of generating 2 crore jobs every year. “The government has fulfilled just 1% of their promise. They have failed to even make up to the passing percentage of 33%,” he said.

The MP said the youth of the country have started rejecting the BJP’s hollow promises. “This has been evident in the student union elections in Delhi University, Rajasthan University and Punjab University. Even the Gujarat election results showed that the youth of the state were with the Congress and not the BJP,” said Deepender.

Recounting his achievements, Deepender claimed the Congress government in Haryana had waived off ₹1,600 crore farm electricity bills, set up four power industries, opened 15 universities and constructed several highways. “The present BJP government, however, is working to take the state backwards by halting projects started by the Congress,” he said.

The MP went on to say that the BJP’s days in power were limited and people were eager to throw them out for disrupting peace and harmony in Haryana. He said that instead of generating jobs and providing a healthy business environment, the BJP was working on introducing policies that affected startups and small-scale occupations.