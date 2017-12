OP Singh is Uttar Pradesh’s new DGP

Om Prakash Singh will be the new Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh.

Om Prakash Singh will succeed incumbent Sulkhan Singh, whose tenure ends Sunday.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said, “On recommendations of the committee headed by UP chief secretary Rajiv Kumar, principal secretary home, and principal secretary to chief minister, the state government has requested Government of India to make available services of Om Prakash Singh presently posted as DG CISF to take over as DG Police”.

“Till the new appointee takes charge, Anand Kumar, additional director general (Law and Order) will look after the day-to-day affairs.”