Oppn like ‘asura’, disturbing note ban ‘yagna’: Union minister Venkaiah Naidu

Comparing the Opposition to an ‘asura’ who tries to disturb peace during a ‘yagna’, NDA managers lashed out at them while hailing the success of demonetisation.

As the scrapping of high-value bank notes completed 50 days, information and broadcasting minister Venkaiah Naidu claimed the move improved cashless transactions without affecting agriculture.

He also took potshots at the Opposition, saying, “Some asuras always try to disturb peace during yagna (demonetisation).”

He added, “India has changed but the Congress has not changed”, while claiming that despite demonetisation, rabi crops were sown in 573.42 lakh hectares, which is higher than the average sowing for the past five years at 539.06 lakh hectare.

Naidu dubbed the note ban an effective “anti-scam vaccine” and said demonetisation was an anti-corruption plan as per their 2014 mandate.

He assured that the cash situation, a major area of concern for the common man, would improve from January.

The minister also highlighted that cashless transactions had jumped by 30% and insurance premiums, foreign exchange from tourists and arrival of foreign tourists had witnessed a sharp rise.

His cabinet colleague, agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh, underplayed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s demand for a bonus on Rabi crops and a farm loan waiver, saying Gandhi was frustrated for “not being promoted as the party president”.

Adding to the tirade against the Opposition, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad brushed aside the Congress’ allegations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah’s links with a Gujrati businessman and said the Congress was “rattled” by Modi’s continuous attack on black money.

“The Congress is the biggest patron of the corrupt and corruption. I want to ask Congress chief Sonia Gandhi if the childish behaviour of her son and more childish conduct of its spokespersons is being done at her behest,” Prasad asked.