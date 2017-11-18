Oppn parties working to stop PM’s chariot of development: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Saturday that the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress were working towards an alliance to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vikas ka rath (chariot of development)”.

He also claimed that there was a wave in favour of the BJP and it was larger than the one in the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 state assembly polls.

“The SP, BSP and Congress are preparing to enter into an alliance for checking the development chariot of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but it will have no impact,” Maurya said.

The deputy chief minister was speaking at a public meeting for the local body polls.

“Ask anyone who is the leader of the poor and all will tell, Narendra Modi, who is the leader of farmers, labourers and working for the safety of women and welfare of youths. The Narendra Modi government and the Yogi Adityanath government are working for development,” he said.

Talking to reporters later, Maurya took a dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who will be staying away from the campaigning for the local body polls.

“Akhilesh is under tremendous pressure over the local body elections... he knows that if he goes out to campaign , people will not come to hear him and he is not taking part in the campaigning because of this,” he said.