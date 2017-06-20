Opposition to meet on June 22 to pick Presidential nominee, US student held by North Korea dies: Top stories to look out for

Four reasons why PM Modi picked Ram Nath Kovind for the President’s post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind as the National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate, turning down party veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. The move works to help the BJP’s Dalit agenda, sideline veterans in the party, divide the Opposition and reinforce the focus on Uttar Pradesh.

Read the analysis here.

Opposition to meet on June 22 as BJP picks Ram Nath Kovind as presidential candidate

Hours after the BJP announced Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind as its Presidential candidate, Gopalkrishna Gandhi – seen as the Left’s choice for the top post— seemed to take himself out of contention. While the Opposition mounted an attack on the ruling BJP, accusing it of not consulting them before nominating Kovind, Gopalkrishna Gandhi thanked “all those who wanted to see me contest the election and perchance to win it”. The Opposition will meet on June 22, a day before Kovind files his nomination to the Lok Sabha secretary general, to decide the next course of action.

Read the story here.

Woman allegedly abducted from Gurgaon, gangraped in moving car, dumped in Greater Noida

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a group of men in a moving car on Monday night, police said. The woman was allegedly abducted from Sohna in Gurgaon and dumped in Greater Noida after an eight-hour assault, which put the spotlight on the safety of women in national capital Delhi and areas surrounding it. India brought in more stringent laws against sexual offenders after the fatal gang-rape of a student in Delhi in December 2012, but they have failed to stem the tide of violence against women across the country.

Read the report here.

Between land and a hard place: How ‘big-ticket projects’ hurt Maharashtra farmers

Shantaram Waghchowre’s worries are multiplying. Already hit by plunging prices for the crops he grows in his five-acre family farm in Maharashtra’s Pimpalgaon Dukre village of Nasik district, he is now staring at abject penury. The state government is set to acquire 50,000 acres of land for the Rs 46,000-crore Mumbai-Nagpur super communication highway to bring development to the backward regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada, but Waghchowre fears it will spell doom for him and his family. Sharing his apprehension are 3,700 farmers in Nasik alone who have registered their objections after receiving the government notification for acquisition of their land. Read the story here.

Rajdhani rides could be 30% faster, travel from Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours

Indian Railways will propose reducing the minimum travel time of the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah lines from 17 hours to 12. The plan would make each line the fastest in India, running at top speeds of 200 kilometres per hour. The Gatimaan, which runs from Delhi to Agra, is currently number one with a maximum speed of 160 km/h. The average speed of many Indian trains is slower by over 100 km/h. According to officials Rajdhani trains currently average around 75 km/h; the prevalent Express and Mail trains trundle along at 52 km/h; and freight trains are not even half as fast as that, averaging only 22 km/h.

Read the story here.

London attacker who wanted to ‘kill all Muslims’ was saved by imam

Worshippers leaving a London mosque early Monday were helping an elderly man who had collapsed when a van deliberately rammed them, driven by an attacker who shouted: “I want to kill all Muslims”, witnesses said. The man who collapsed was pronounced dead at the scene and 10 people were injured, with eight taken to hospital. But the driver, pinned to the ground and facing a mob beating, was saved by the Welfare House imam who ordered infuriated younger men to stand back.

Read the story here.

Otto Warmbier, US student held prisoner by North Korea, dies days after release

An American university student who had been held prisoner in North Korea for 17 months died at a Cincinnati hospital on Monday, just days after he was released from captivity in a coma, his parent said. Otto Warmbier, 22, who was arrested in North Korea while visiting as a tourist, had been described by doctors caring for him last week as having extensive brain damage that left him in a state of “unresponsive wakefulness.” “Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today,” the family said in a statement after Warmbier’s death.

Read the story here.

Teenage Muslim girl killed near Virginia mosque, police say not hate crime

A man accused of killing a teenage Muslim girl appeared before a Virginia court on Monday to face a murder charge, the court clerk’s office said, as police said the killing was not being investigated as a hate crime. Darwin Martinez Torres, 22, was in his car when he got into a dispute with the girl and a group of her friends before dawn on Sunday in Sterling, Virginia, about 30 miles (50 km) outside Washington, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Martinez got out of the car and assaulted the girl, police said.

Read the story here.

ICC could scrap Champions Trophy, stage more World T20s in future

The Champions Trophy could be scrapped in favour of staging the World Twenty20 every two years, according to International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executive David Richardson. Some officials believe the eight-team event is now too similar to the World Cup which the ICC, controversially, has decided should be contested by just 10 teams from the 2019 event in England. India are due to stage the next Champions Trophy in 2021 but Richardson warned Monday it was by no means certain the event would go ahead.

Read the story here.